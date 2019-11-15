National gender assessment to roll out soon

Women Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa confirms they will soon conduct a national gender assessment across Fiji.

Vuniwaqa says the assessment will determine where Fijian women stand in society and help achieve Sustainable Development Goal 5 which is on Gender Equality.

The Minister adds the findings will highlight challenges faced by women.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a great thing for our country to carry this out and we’re looking forward with the partners that we’re working with including the donor partners and I’m grateful for that.”

Vuniwaqa also says the assessment will help formulate evidence-based gender policies.

The New Zealand government and other agencies are assisting with the project.