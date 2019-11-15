National Gender Assessment to address gender issues

The magnitude of gender issues prevalent in our country will be identified through the first ever Country Gender Assessment.

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa says this is part of her Ministry’s core output which is also being done to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the initiative will not only help Fiji achieve SDG 5 which is on Gender Equality, but also highlight the challenges faced by women.

“And if women are more visible in whatever activities they are partaking in this country it will allow us as policy makers to make policies and programs that are targeted to address the challenges that they still face”.

Vuniwaqa yesterday signed an agreement with a representative from the New Zealand government who are funding the project.

The assessment that will roll out soon will assist the Ministry formulate evidence based gender responsive policies and programs.