National forest inventory on track: Baleinabuli

The Ministry of Forestry is on track with its national forest inventory efforts as Fiji slowly starts to exit the cyclone season.

Permanent Secretary for Forestry, Pene Baleinabuli says there haven’t been any major challenges that will deter them from finalizing the findings from this inventory.

The last NFI was conducted in 2005, and this year will be the fourth ever NFI in the country.

“It’s about time that the Ministry is conducting this inventory, and so the challenges are basically common issues like the weather. There are no real issues undertaking the inventory.”

Baleinabuli says data from this exercise will help to shape policies as Fiji slowly recovers from the setbacks of COVID-19 and natural disasters.

The NFI will be ready by the end of the year.