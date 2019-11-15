National Fiber Access Service Prices under review

The National Fiber Access Service Prices for the Telecommunication industry is currently under review.

Backhaul Broadband fibre-optic cables are increasingly the technology of choice for both voice and data (internet) communications.

FCCC chief executive Joel Abraham says more consumers are accessing data, voice and visual communication via a single system such as a mobile phone or a desktop/laptop computer.

Abraham says this convergence relies on faster connections or larger bandwidth which is facilitated better by fibre-optic cable systems rather than satellites.

Therefore, he says the key priorities are the delivery of equitable, affordable broadband access to the National Fiber.

Abraham believes by examining Fiji’s Telecommunication sector, along with some of the bottlenecks, it has become clear how Fiji can build on existing infrastructure to increase broadband investment.

The review will also demonstrate how a range of decision-making methodologies and models can be used to choose appropriate technologies and develop investment strategies for Fiji and in any similar market through customization to market needs.