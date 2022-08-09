National eye health coverage needs improvement

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong (garlanded) with participants at the Eye Health System Strengthening Consultation at Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva today

There is a need to improve the quality of services provided in Fiji for eye care.

This was the main topic of discussion during a consultation in Suva today between eye health partners.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says in order to address the prevalence of vision impairment and blindness, quality programs are needed.

“We do need to make sure that we have functional units like various structures that are able to provide oversight. These structures must have roles that allow it to do the role of oversight that it’s supposed to have. And there must be some effort that is visible in terms of trying to make plans work.”

Dr Fong says discussions will also focus on right-sizing the various functions of the eye health structures to ensure the right output.

He says similar discussions are being held with other medical specialties such as infection control and internal medicine.

Dr Fong adds this will ensure the Ministry of Health’s resources and facilities are adequately utilized.