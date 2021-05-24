National Disaster Awareness Week launched

According to the World Risk Report 2020, Fiji was ranked 15th in terms of disaster-prone countries in the world, from a previous 10th in 2018.

Minister for National Disaster, Inia Seruiratu revealed this today, while launching the 2021 National Disaster Awareness Week.

The Minister says this is a significant improvement as Fijians must not be complacent in the face of disaster.

Seruiratu says category five Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016 paved the way for improvement however, people must always be prepared for future disasters.

“TC Winston, although one of the most destructive disasters that struck the southern hemisphere, it provides us with the window of opportunity to enhance Fiji’s resilience to disasters.”

Seruiratu, while launching the awareness week, says the objective now is to strengthen preparedness so no one is left behind and to highlight best practices.

The awareness will be carried out virtually with government Ministries leading the webinars and Fijians have been urged to participate in the weeklong event.