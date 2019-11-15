National Disability Directory to be launched this week

A National Disability Directory will be launched this week, which will be a one-stop-shop for persons with disabilities.

Spinal Injury Association Executive Director Joshko Wakaniyasi says COVID-19 brought unique challenges for their members, but within these challenges, they found new opportunities.

Wakaniyasi says the Directory will be a great tool for persons with disabilities.

“We will be launching the National Disability Directory which will indicate all the disability service provider agencies and the information on who they are and what they are about. So that nationally person with disability or other networks can tap into this directory and actually receive the assistance of the support services that they actually after.”

International Day of Persons with Disabilities will be celebrated on Thursday.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 World”.