National Craft and Exhibition awards return

Fiji Arts Council Senior Cultural Development Officer, Niqa Tuvuki.

The National Craft and Exhibition Awards currently underway in Nausori provides a platform for 60 women artisans to showcase their crafts after a lapse of two years.

Fiji Arts Council Senior Cultural Development Officer, Niqa Tuvuki says the exhibition was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Tuvuki says the event features artisans who make and sells traditional crafts including weaving, pottery and ceramics and contemporary jewelries.

Article continues after advertisement

The members of the Fiji Arts Council, they are grassroots women coming all the way from Macuata, Cakaudrove, Taveuni comes all the way from Lomaiviti, and the Yasayasa Vaka – Ra, from the Central Division as well. They are here for this four-day event. It’s a National Event I would say, bringing in all these craft practitioners, they came to compete on the various categories of handicraft whether it’s traditional or contemporary.”

Tuvuki says they continue to work closely with artisans to ensure they maintain the standards of Fijian Craft licensed products for both the local and export markets.

The four-day event ends tomorrow.