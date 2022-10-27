National challenges before politics: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he is up against issues that matter to the Fijian people and not opposition MPs and their ideologies

Bainimarama revealed this at the official opening of the 2022 Ra Provincial Council meeting at the Dadamu, Nukuloa yesterday.

He adds that the everyday issues of Fijians are the real enemy of progress in Fiji which is why his office strives to stay above political debates.

“Our opponents are not political parties. We are opposed by changing climate, rising prices and a worn-out way of thinking that pits Fijians against Fijians. Those are the enemies.”

He adds that most of these issues require holistic cooperation from relevant stakeholders.

“Yet my government cannot do it alone. We will need to put our collective heads together to sustain community livelihood and stimulate local economic activity and a healthy environment for children.”

The Prime Minister says government remains dedicated to navigating people away from the challenges that deter their progress.