News

National Budget to be announced on July 17

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 25, 2020 1:04 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has announced that the National Budget will be announced on July 17th. [File Photo]

During a Talanoa session in Nakasi, Bainimarama says those who haven’t made their submissions have exactly three weeks before the announcement is made.

Fijians and businesses are eagerly waiting for the budget as it is expected to have a number of measures to counter the impact of COVID-19.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, is currently holding budget consultations around the country and is in Sigatoka and Nadi today.

We will have more on this soon.

