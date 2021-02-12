National Action Plan will take proactive approach

Work on the National Action Plan is progressing well says Women Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

Speaking on FBC TV’s ‘4 the record’ program, Vuniwaqa highlighted that the Plan is a more proactive approach towards gender-based violence.

The Minister says the current programs and policies largely revolve around reactive approaches to violence and this needs to change.

She adds the consultation process is underway and they want it to be a national effort so that every sector is aware of what roles they can play to prevent violence against women and girls.

“Because if you take into account for example the Domestic Violence Act or the Domestic Violence Helpline, if you look at the remedies within that, it is mostly to do with violence after it’s happened. What can we do as a government? But the National Action Plan is different in the sense that we trying to prevent violence before it starts.”

The Ministry received 527 genuine domestic violence and abuse-related calls on its National Help Line during the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in March and April last year.

Vuniwaqa says this is a huge spike as in February of the same year there were only 70 to 80 such calls on the HelpLine.

She adds the National Action Plan should be ready by the end of the year.