National Action Plan to end gender based violence

Fiji will soon become the only second nation in the world to have a national action plan to prevent violence against women and girls.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has launched national consultations on the plan.

The document is going to be an evidence-based approach to ending gender based violence.

The Prime Minister says eliminating violence against women and girls won’t be easy and requires everyone’s participation.

“We know it is far too prevalent in Fiji, and it has unfortunately become embedded in our culture. But we are not constrained by history, and we can and we must purge the ugliness we retain from our past.”

Bainimarama has previously labelled gender based violence a national shame, and today added that it exists in most places across Fiji.

“It pains me to say that two of every three women in Fiji have experienced physical or sexual violence from a male intimate partner in their lifetime. One in five women have experienced sexual harassment in a workplace. One in three women in Fiji have experienced physical or sexual violence from a man who is not their partner.”

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa has vowed to be deeply involved in the formulation of the National Action Plan.

“The goal is to consult at least 2500 Fijians across 13 sectors. The consultation will take place in two phases which kicks off today and picks up again in January to February next year and second phase from February to May next year.”

Consultations began today and will include the government, civil society, and community stakeholders.

The sombre backdrop for these discussions is that 10 women were killed by their partners in 2019.