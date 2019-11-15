National Action Plan to address violence

Consultation on developing a National Action Plan to address domestic violence will soon begin.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa says it’s long been known that Fiji has one of the worst track records for domestic and gender-based violence

Vuniwaqa says two out of three women have suffered some form of violence.

The Minister is optimistic a National Action Plan will make a measurable difference in preventing domestic violence.

“Most of the programs that currently exist it’s to do more with the secondary element of it where what can you do after the violence has happened so with the National Action Plan that we are embarking upon its an attempt to stop violence before it starts and it will be done in partnership with our non-government partners and development agencies as well.”

Vuniwaqa is also hoping all cross-sections of society will pitch in to formulate the National Action Plan saying domestic violence has reached worrying heights.

“As you see just for last year alone, ten Fijian women died from violence committed by their intimate partner. And we see in the COVID context this has taken a new turn.”

Even Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has publicly said that Fiji’s domestic violence scourge is a national shame.