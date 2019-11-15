National Action Plan to address ongoing violence

In an effort to stop violence against women and children – a national level ministerial meeting was held in Suva today.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete was part of the meeting and has welcomed the five-year plan saying violence against Fijian women and girls has become an epidemic.

“The injuries may be bruises, abrasions, punctures, burns, and bites as well as fractures and broken teeth and as a surgeon in my previous line, I have seen many of these types of serious physical injuries.”

Article continues after advertisement

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says the cycle of violence must be broken in our homes, families, and society.

She says education has a significant role to play in transforming the root causes of violence against women and girls – Gender Inequality and Patriarchy.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Alvick Maharaj says global evidence now demonstrates that violence against women and girls is preventable.