News

National 7’s player hospitalized after alleged stabbing

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 6, 2022 4:50 pm

[File Photo]

A Fijians 7s player is admitted at the CWM hospital after she was allegedly stabbed while stopping a fight on Saturday night.

Police confirm the incident occurred at the victim’s home in Raiwai in Suva.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says she was trying to stop a fight between a relative and a friend, and was stabbed in the process.

She confirms the player is in a stable condition.

Police have the identity of suspect who is yet to be questioned.

An investigation is underway.

