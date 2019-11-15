Nation-wide curfew remains: ACP Khan

All New Year events will be confined to the COVID-19 curfew from11pm to 4 am.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says people can gather within their homes and places where people can enjoy, however they will have to abide by the measures put in place due to the pandemic.

ACP Khan has confirmed the nation-wide curfew will not be lifted for New Year’s celebrations.

“From the Fiji Police Force we do respect that but we urge everyone to confine within the time limitation that has been given as the curfew continues from 11 pm to 4 am. So let us have that in mind and let us work within then timeframe as the curfew is still in place.”

ACP Khan says Fijians should see this as an opportunity to usher in the New Year in a unique way with their loved ones.

He adds while people are free to celebrate in the confines of their homes or within curfew hours, Fijians need to be cautious and vigilant at all times.

He has also reminded drivers to be careful as roads will be busy during this festive season.

“The celebration will be different from other year and you will not have street parties and other things out there. That does not stop people to gather within their homes and places where they can enjoy themselves. I must urge them if you are drinking then do it responsibly as we do not want any lives to be taken away this festive season.”

The Methodist Church which usually holds a midnight service on New Year’s Eve has put in measures to ensure members abide by the curfew restrictions.

Reverend Dr Epineri Vakadewavosa says the New Year thanksgiving service or night-watch service will begin around 6 pm and should not go beyond 9 pm.

“I would like to inform all the church leaders of the Methodist church that all out members in all the churches need to be reminded that coming New Year celebrations to be very cautious of the curfew in place.”

The Catholic Church in Fiji will also have their mass at 6 pm which will be over within an hour, allowing members to reach home before the curfew.