Natabua aged home to undergo renovation

[Source: Fijian Government]

The demand for people needing home care and community-based care is great.

While officiating at the Prestige Caregivers Graduation, Minister for Women and Children Rosy Akbar says they will be closing the Natabua aged home for maintenance.

Akbar says residents will be moved to either Suva or Labasa.

“I think in the 1850s the Lautoka old people’s home was built as a school. Since then, due to neglect and probably not proper maintenance, it is not in a good state. So we have decided to close it down in the near future, and we will not put the residents back in their homes, we will take them to either Labasa or Suva.”

According to Akbar, the Fijian government’s commitment to older people is protected by the 2013 Constitution, which provides a wide range of socioeconomic rights.

She adds that these rights include rights to education, access to health care, housing and sanitation, reasonable access to transportation, food security and safe water, and social security schemes.

Akbar says in 2012, the government passed the National Council for Older Persons Act.