News

Nasomo landowners call for thorough discussions

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 9, 2022 12:30 pm
[Source: File Photo]

Members of the Nasomo Landowners Trust in Vatukoula have submitted their request to the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources to hold a thorough discussion with them.

This is regarding the royalties and various development projects they plan to execute in the near future.

During a talanoa session, the landowners while acknowledging the assistance rendered by the Vatukoula Gold Mines and government over the years, say some issues need to be ironed out, particularly the distribution of royalties and developments they need.

Minister, Jone Usamate while responding to the landowners has agreed to their request and a date has been set for the meeting.

He reminded the landowners that it’s paramount to uphold the principle of transparency and accountability.

“I will now consider your request, we will have a meeting. But I need to remind you that everything the Trust undertake must not breach any regulation and laws. I can also shed some light on other things that need to be considered, moving forward.”

Meanwhile, the Nasomo Landowners Trust received their mineral royalty payout last December.

That was the combined 13th and 14 pay-out for mineral royalty since 2018.

