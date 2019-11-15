Nasolo villagers fund bridge project

Nasolo villagers in the province of Bua did not wait for the government’s assistance to construct a new bridge.

Turaga ni Koro Jone Bureta says youth in the village did not want to rely on the government to fund the project because of the current economic situation.

Bureta says they have been wanting to build the bridge for the past 53 years.

“This is something we’ve been waiting for a very long time. There have been incidents in the past such as students not attending classes, sick villagers not being able to visit health facilities, especially during wet weather. It was also difficult to transport agricultural products.”

Turaga ni Yavusa Aisake Sovakiwai says the project was constructed through the hard work put up by villagers – both young and old.

“It was the youth themselves particularly young boys who spearheaded the initiative. I was astonished to have witnessed youths and some from nearby villagers work hand in hand to ensure this project is completed as soon as possible. Now their hard work has finally paid off.”

Youth member Nirai Rokobatini believes the bridge will improve accessibility for the students.

“Years of struggle to cross the river is no more. Even though I have left school, I believe my younger brothers and sister who still attend classes will greatly benefit from this new development and will motivate them to excel in their education.”

A total of $18, 800 was spent on the project. The money was fundraised by the community through various events.