Nasolo Villagers commended for development projects

The villagers of Nasolo in Bua have been commended for taking ownership of development in their community.

The Faith Bridge is one of the many projects the Nasolo Development Trust has undertaken in the village and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says they have set a great example for all communities to follow.

Bainimarama highlighted that the village farming project generated enough income to finance the purchase of a truck, and the villagers also have yaqona plants to produce for years to come.

Through their different committees, the village now has built a fueling centre, a yaqona nursery and village store.

They also hosted the Nasolo 7s Rugby Tournament for the first time, taking it out of Labasa.

“You built this bridge in only three short weeks. And I want to especially congratulate the young people of this Village, who started this project and raised $3,000 to defray the costs. The Nasolo Development Trust contributed some $13,000 of its hard-earned cash, and then I understand some Good Samaritans kicked in another $2,000″

Bainimarama says the Government creates an environment that encourages initiatives and rewards responsible risk-taking.