Nasivi River desilting to mitigate flooding

Desilting work has commenced at the Nasivi River in Tavua to mitigate flooding and protect the communities and their livelihood.

Minister for Waterways, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says they will continue to be vigilant in clearing waterways throughout the country so that water can be discharged well.

The desilting work will cost around $48,000.

Doctor Reddy says failure to clear the waterways from silt and debris could result in major infrastructural damage.

“We are here at the Tavualevu village because we want to ensure that the settlements and the communities alongside the waterways, Tavua town, and those settlements upstream are protected. I want to apologize for getting here because there is a number of things we need to do. We don’t want to do anything that will affect the future generation that will be depriving them of the environment we are benefitting.”

Tavualevu village Matanivanua, Tupa Telawa says the work has brought relief for many Fijians as the villages’ livelihoods had constantly been affected by floodwaters.

He says many have previously lost their crops and livestock.

The desilting will be carried out three kilometers downstream of the river mouth from Tavua town and will include the removal of debris and silted material from the river.