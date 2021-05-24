Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|
Full Coverage

News

Nasivi River desilting to mitigate flooding

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 25, 2022 12:35 pm
Desilting work has commenced at the Nasivi River in Tavua to mitigate flooding and protect the communities and their livelihood.[Source: Ministry of Waterways]

Desilting work has commenced at the Nasivi River in Tavua to mitigate flooding and protect the communities and their livelihood.

Minister for Waterways, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says they will continue to be vigilant in clearing waterways throughout the country so that water can be discharged well.

The desilting work will cost around $48,000.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Reddy says failure to clear the waterways from silt and debris could result in major infrastructural damage.

“We are here at the Tavualevu village because we want to ensure that the settlements and the communities alongside the waterways, Tavua town, and those settlements upstream are protected. I want to apologize for getting here because there is a number of things we need to do. We don’t want to do anything that will affect the future generation that will be depriving them of the environment we are benefitting.”

Tavualevu village Matanivanua, Tupa Telawa says the work has brought relief for many Fijians as the villages’ livelihoods had constantly been affected by floodwaters.

He says many have previously lost their crops and livestock.

The desilting will be carried out three kilometers downstream of the river mouth from Tavua town and will include the removal of debris and silted material from the river.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.