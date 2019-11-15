Nasinu will pay Suva for waste collection services

The Ministry of Local Government has denied reports that Suva ratepayers are paying for garbage collection in Nasinu.

It says the agreement is for Nasinu Town Council to pay SCC the entire cost of this service which includes green waste; household waste and hard rubbish collection services.

The twelve-month arrangement will cost about $2.4million.

This comprises of $1.6million from the Waste Management government grant to Nasinu with the shortfall being met from Council’s operating funds.

The agreement includes costs to ensure that no monies are being used from Suva.In addition, vital awareness-raising on better household waste practice will be undertaken and paid for by Nasinu Town Council.

The municipality wants residents and businesses to be better informed about waste reduction and disposal only at the times allocated for every part of Nasinu.