Nasinu Town Council provides discount

The Nasinu Town Council is providing a three percent discount on the current rate payment to entice its rate payers to pay their dues.

Town Special Administrator, Baskaran Nair, says this only applies if all dues are cleared in March to July this year.

Nair says some ratepayers have made arrangements with the council and have entered the payment plan.

“If Fijians want to take advantage of the discounted rates then they have to pay all the dues. If they enter the payment plan because of the difficulties then they won’t be able to get the discount that we are offering.”

The council is working with the Local Government Ministry to ensure the effective collection of the rates.