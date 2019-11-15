Nasinu Town Council employees apply for posts at SCC

Majority of the employees at the Nasinu Town Council have applied for roles that are available in the Suva City Council.

Nasinu Town Council Chief Executive Anurashika Bari says the employees after applying are now undergoing a process and if they are successful then the Town Council will release them to the SCC.

Bari says 33 jobs have been impacted as the Nasinu Town Council has outsourced its waste collection services to the SCC.

“We acknowledge the fact that Suva City is a separate legal entity and they have their own HR processes. For them to meet their governance they have to follow their processes.”

Solid waste management has been a challenge for Nasinu and for some months now they have been looking at ways to better their service delivery.

Nasinu has partnered with Suva City council to emulate its services and improve waste collection in Nasinu.