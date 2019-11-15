Nasinu teenager missing from home

Police are making a public appeal to help find a missing teenager in Nasinu.

Seventeen-year-old Adi Talei Raluve Turagabeci has been reported missing at the Nasinu Police Station.

Adi Talei has been missing from her Makoi home since early this week after she had gone to Suva and failed to return home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nasinu Police Station on 9905396.