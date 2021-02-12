Nasinu garbage collection services running at a loss

Garbage collection services in Nasinu are running at a loss because the fee is underpriced.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar, says each time garbage is collected from a household the residents only 45 cents.

Kumar says on average Nasinu residents generate more than 20,000 tonnes of solid waste per year and the annual cost for disposal is around $2.4m.

Article continues after advertisement

“Nasinu is a home for 11, 252 ratepayers with a population of more than 92,000. Also, Nasinu has over 1500 households living in 17 informal settlements.”

Kumar adds they have undertaken a pilot project to improve waste management and reduce the volume of residential waste.

“The key focus of this project is to improve waste management outcomes for the Nasinu community. This project will reduce the volume of residential waste because some of the waste will come here to the recovery facility.”

80 percent of the revenue collected by the Nasinu Town Council is used for garbage collection.