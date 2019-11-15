Nasinu blood drive a success

The Nasinu Junior Chamber blood drive was off to a good start this morning with 20 pints of blood collected for the Colonial War Memorial Hospital blood bank.

NJC Senior Vice-President Rohitesh Chand says the blood drive was a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Sai Prema Foundation.

Chand says despite the rain, Fijians still made an effort to participate in the charitable event.

“The feedback has been quite good. It started despite the weather. We chose this location because it’s very accessible to the public. While the public is coming down for their normal Saturday business. They have also hopped into our booth and they have been part of this noble exercise.”

Fifty-two people turned up to donate.

Many others who showed up could not give blood due to medical conditions.

