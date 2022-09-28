Nasese Road works progressing well

The Fiji Roads Authority has almost completed the first section of the Nasese Road Upgrades at Ratu Sukuna Road in Suva.

Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says this include the construction of the bridge.

Prasad says they are working on pre-loading both sides of the road to help in settling before they tarseal the road.

Article continues after advertisement

“So it will be another 4-5 months so we’ll be able to use the new road all the way to Vuya Road, you’ll see that Vuya road we have started with concrete roundabout there and a similar thing will happen at Muanikau and QED, that’s where we will have another roundabout.”

Work on the two-lane road includes the upgrade of the existing road alignment which includes the wider carriageway, on road bicycle lane, two roundabouts, service lane, parking facility, landscaping for beautification and street lights.