Nasealevu Dam at critically low level.

The water level at the Nasealevu Dam in Labasa is at a critically low water level due to the lack of rainfall.

And as such, the Water Authority of Fiji is urging Fijians in Labasa to conserve water.

WAF Chief Executive Officer Barry Omundson says the low rainfall and drought conditions will cause water disruptions in many communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Due to the low levels at the Nasealevu Dam, the WAF is receiving increased requests for water carting which is further draining water reserves.

Omundson says if the prolonged lack of rainfall persists, the situation could become even more critical.

WAF is, therefore, urging Fijians to take this drought seriously and to save and preserve water.