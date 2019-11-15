Nasaucoko villagers to benefit from new foot-crossing

More than twenty-households at Nasaucoko Village in Navosa will benefit from a new footbridge.

Minister for Waterways Dr Mahendra Reddy says they will continue to prioritize the welfare of Fijians particularly those in rural and maritime areas.

Dr Reddy says his Ministry has also mapped out strategies to boost agriculture production in Nasaucoko and nearby communities.

“Naivivila to assist the yaqona and livestock farm road. Naceraqa fruits and farm road. We will do this with our Agriculture team, but we need to use your gravel”.

The Ministry is planning to provide more assistance in other parts of the country.