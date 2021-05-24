Raising money for campaign will be a challenge: Narube

Unity Fiji Party says it aims to raise $1 million to campaign for the 2022 General Election.

Party Leader Savenaca Narube however, says this will be a challenging task.

With the campaign period a week away, Narube says they have some money to at least start off their campaign.

“We have sufficient funds to start our campaign, but we are looking at ordinary members throwing in whatever they can to fund the budget.”

Narube has also confirmed the possibility of a pre-election working relationship with the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

The Unity Leader says they will share resources where possible.

He has, however, said that he will work with other parties apart from The People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party, which have signed an MOU without other Opposition parties.