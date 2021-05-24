Narube starts his campaign in Tailevu North

The Unity Fiji Party is on the road as the official campaign period for the 2022 General Election kicks off today.

Party leader Savenaca Narube told FBC News he has different teams on the ground from this morning.

Narube says he, however, has joined the team heading to Tailevu North.

“We are going out on community outreach, engaging the community as we normally do. I’m currently on the road right now. We are going to Taiulevu North, and this is based on an invitation from that area.”

The Unity Fiji Leader says they will listen to what the people have to say and see how these issues can be best addressed.

Yesterday, Electoral Commission, Chair Mukesh Nand urged political parties not to mislead voters to engage in unlawful activities, such as vote-buying and bribery to manipulate voters to win support.

He says the Fijian Elections Office will continue to monitor the campaign activities as the official campaign period commences.