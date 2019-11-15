Narikoso villagers urged to be more self-sustainable

The government and the private sector are working together to support small businesses in Narikoso, Ono in Kadavu.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is to ensure that villagers are self-sustainable and operate income generating activities.

Bainimarama says this include the governments support to Narikoso’s Matanarua Co-operative amounting to $27,000.

“Pacific Feed provided 200 laying hens and 100 chickens for meat, plus feed and feeding equipment. Brij Lal contributed a 1,000-litre cooler and a 500-litre freezer. ASCO Motors contributed a generator and an outboard engine. Commercial honey pitched in with bee hives, bees and training in beekeeping. Total contributed fuel. It is a marvelous example of Government and the private sector working together to support sustainable small business.”

Bainimarama says this work is to ensure that the people of Narikoso Village and the Matanarua Co-operative thrive.

“A village must have an economic heartbeat. It must have a way to generate income, and it must have prospects for growth. It would do little good to relocate a village, or part of a village, and not also attempt to inject some hope for a better future.”

Bainimarama says the government is also working to develop sustainable, community-based projects in rural areas that can generate income.

The government together with the European Union and the GIZ commissioned the $1.2million-dollar new Narikoso village relocation site yesterday.