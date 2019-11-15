Narikoso villagers prepare to relocate

Families in Narikoso in Kadavu are putting in the final touches to seven houses that will mark the beginning of the relocation of the entire village.

Narikoso village representative Kelepi Saukitoga says it’s been eight years since the project began.

Saukitoga says the families that will relocate first the ones who are currently in the red zone with seawater surrounding their homes during high tide.

“This is one of the greatest moment as from our history of Narikoso because this is one of the biggest project in Kadavu so the people of Narikoso especially the ones staying in Suva and in the village have started making preparations for the day.”

Saukitoga says the pilot project is the first for Kadavu.

The European Union and GIZ funded project will be launched by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this Thursday.