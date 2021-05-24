Home

News

Narere man missing at sea

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 4, 2022 2:10 pm
[File Photo]

Police have activated a search and rescue team to look for a Charlie Brown who has been reported missing at sea around the Nukulau Island area since last night.

Police say that Brown, of Narere Stage One, is believed to be missing at sea after he left out with a friend to fish near Nukulau Island around 5pm yesterday.

It is believed that he fell into the sea sometime after midnight after their fiberglass boat was struck by lightning.

Article continues after advertisement

Brown’s friend managed to swim ashore and lodged the report with police at around 3.15am this morning.

Search efforts continue.

