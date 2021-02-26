Narcotics Bureau tops the discussion list

The setting up of a Narcotics Bureau is one of the major topics of discussion between the police and the US High Commission.

This follows a courtesy call paid by the Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, to the US Acting Head of Mission Antone Greubel at his office in Tamavua, Suva.

The Acting Commissioner was accompanied by the Chief of Intelligence, Investigation, and Prosecution ACP Biu Matavou, and the Director International Relations, Senior Superintendent of Police Ulaiasi Ravula.

Article continues after advertisement

The meeting also discusses the continuation of training that will be delivered by the US government to benefit border officers to develop their knowledge and skills on travel documentation and detecting potential illegal transactions on our borders.

The US government will also support staff through a learning experience in a range of policing activities.

The training will be conducted in the Central Division, Western Division and the Northern Division.

Greubel also assured their support towards the deployment of peacekeepers.