Narcotics Bureau formed to halt drug-related issues

The Fiji Police Force now has adequate resources to fight against drugs with the formation of a Narcotics Bureau.

Acting Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, says the initiative is a way forward in halting the import, sale and consumptions of hard drugs such as methamphetamine.

Tudravu adds in recent years, they have executed a massive number of raids across Fiji and seized hard drugs worth millions of dollars.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they only selected matured officers who have the capacity to deal with sensitive drug issues to man the Bureau.

“The unit is one that we would like to be an independent. Dealing with hard drugs the money that is involved in it so we would like have matured police officers that are there. People with integrity that will honor the appointment that is done to them.”

These officers will carry out a lot of operations in different parts of Fiji.

Tudravu also highlighted a team of Police are currently combing areas in Kadavu and Keiyasi in Navosa with its drug operations, following information received from the public.