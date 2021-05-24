Narayan’s family questions son’s death

Aryan Narayan’s family is still questioning how their son was found dead in the Rewa River.

The family claims the 17-year-old was a capable swimmer and could not have drowned.

His death is still a mystery as the post mortem examination failed to ascertain the cause of death.

Article continues after advertisement

Aryan’s mother, Upashni Narayan is calling for a review of the 24 hours waiting time before a search can be conducted for missing minors.

“What kind of rule is this? Within that 24 hours, I have lost my son. Today is my son’s day, tomorrow will be someone else’s day with this law.”

Upashni Narayan further claims she received a strange phone call hours after her son left home on the day he went missing.

The caller was allegedly using Aryan’s mobile phone.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro told FBC News that the investigation is ongoing and all information gathered will be looked into.