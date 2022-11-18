Days
Naqio hosted at French Embassy for DuoDay

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 18, 2022 4:40 am

[Source: Ambassade de France aux Fidji - France in Fiji]

The French Embassy in Fiji commemorated the ‘DuoDay’ by hosting the Project Officer at the Disability Pride Hub, Eve Naqio yesterday.

Naqio spent the entirety of Thursday exchanging and observing the work and roles being carried out by each of the respective Embassy staff, which was a learning curve not only for her but for the staff as well.

DuoDay is a European day during which a volunteer employee can host a person with a disability.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Ambassade de France aux Fidji – France in Fiji]

French Ambassador to Fiji François-Xavier Léger while welcoming Naqio says that DuoDay is an initiative of a medical-social establishment that took in workers with disabilities in a protected environment.

The Ambassador also highlighted that this was the second year in a row that the French Embassy in Fiji has taken part in the event.

