News

Naqali villagers urged not to let their guard down

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 13, 2022 4:22 pm

The risk for Leptospirosis, Typhoid and Dengue Fever outbreak remains low at this stage for Naqali villagers in Naitasiri.

Community Health worker, Inivereti Tinaitubu says they have learnt from past disasters where cases of typhoid and leptospirosis would spike in the village after any disaster.

She says strict measures were imposed following the heavy rain alert early last week.

Article continues after advertisement

Tinaitubuna adds while life is slowly getting back to normal in the village, the concern now is the safety of villagers and to ensure there is no outbreak of climate-sensitive diseases.

“As soon we received the weather alert, I liaised with our Turaga ni Koro to ensure villagers prepare and remain indoors after flooding. I have learned a lot from past disasters.”

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says there is minimal cases of climate-sensitive diseases recorded in recent years.

“With the flooding, there is always a risk of climate-sensitive diseases – leptospirosis, typhoid, and dengue. I’m quite pleased that the numbers in these areas are much less than what it is to be before and a lot of it is because of the high awareness being done in terms of the water and sanitation projects we are doing together with other stakeholders.”

Tinaitubuna says the safety and welfare of villagers – particularly, children and the elderly are prioritized in times of disaster.

Essential services such as water and electricity have been fully restored in the areas as of last night.

