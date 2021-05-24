Naqali farmers commend swift response

Naqali farmers in Naitasiri have praised the swift response by the Government in assisting those affected by widespread flooding last week.

Naqali Village Headman, Mosese Vosabeci says there are around 60 commercial farmers in the area whose crops, kava and ginger were damaged.

He adds the majority of them have applied for the $250 cash assistance under the Ministry of Agriculture.

“We were longing for this sort of assistance. We are thankful that the government has stepped in to assist all affected farmers in the Western, Central, and Northern Division post-disaster. We will utilize the funds to recover the loss.”

The Agriculture Ministry earlier stated that the grant will assist affected farmers with land preparation, cultivation, and procurement of planting equipment.

The $250 cash assistance program will close on the 26th of this month and the payment is expected by the 4th of next month.