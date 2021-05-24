Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|
Full Coverage

News

Naqali farmers commend swift response

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 12:17 pm
Naqali Village Headman, Mosese Vosabeci

Naqali farmers in Naitasiri have praised the swift response by the Government in assisting those affected by widespread flooding last week.

Naqali Village Headman, Mosese Vosabeci says there are around 60 commercial farmers in the area whose crops, kava and ginger were damaged.

He adds the majority of them have applied for the $250 cash assistance under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were longing for this sort of assistance. We are thankful that the government has stepped in to assist all affected farmers in the Western, Central, and Northern Division post-disaster. We will utilize the funds to recover the loss.”

The Agriculture Ministry earlier stated that the grant will assist affected farmers with land preparation, cultivation, and procurement of planting equipment.

The $250 cash assistance program will close on the 26th of this month and the payment is expected by the 4th of next month.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.