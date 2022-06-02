Action plan focuses on eliminating violence

The country is relying on a National Action Plan that will be launched next month to help eliminate violence against women and girls.

Fiji is the first Pacific Island country to put together a NAP and is one of the only two countries globally, along with Australia, to have an evidence-based approach to preventing violence against women and girls.

Minister for Women Rosy Akbar says NAP will come online after taking on board all submissions from all factions of society with the focus of giving Fijian women and girls justice.

Akbar says 64 percent of Fijian women suffer from intimate partner violence and is not a good sign and so approaches have been taken to address this.

“One woman getting injured is definitely not on because we know domestic violence affects children, affects families, so whatever work that goes on in trying to bring about gender equality, we will need you to be with us.”

She says earlier this week she had discussions with high court judges where she highlighted the need to ensure the law is a deterrent to anyone wanting to commit violence.

“We need to sentence them. Every decision made in the courtroom has to be dealt with according to the law, and that is how we are going to get justice, and probably how we are going to combat this issue of domestic violence that we have.”

Akbar says every Fijian needs to know they are part of this country and should all be part of the move to minimize violence.