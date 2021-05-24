NAP should be a living document: Akbar

Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar says once implemented, the Fiji National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls should be seen as a living document.

Akbar says it needs to be promoted for and by everyone using media, including social media, as a powerful advocacy tool.

She says this is aimed at individuals who are committed to preventing violence before it starts, and eliminating violence against all women and girls and promoting gender equality.

Akbar says while there is a great need to provide workable strategies for changing social norms, it is critical to provide messages that will be understood by individuals, the community, and the public at large.

She highlights that NAP is the solution to that, with its whole-of-government and population approach, and the support it has from all sectors working towards ending violence against all women and girls in Fiji.

The Minister made the comment during her meeting with the Representative of UN Women Fiji Multi–Country Office, Sandra Bernklau.

She thanked the UN Women Executives for their continued support on the development of NAP.