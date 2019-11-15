Nanuku Street in Labasa Town underwater

Road workers have closed off one lane of Nanuku Street in Labasa Town as it is underwater.

The portion of the road has been underwater since the rain started from the weekend.

Today, the road workers were draining out the water on the road using a water pump.

Motorists are urged to take extra precaution as rain continues and there is heavy traffic in town.

Other parts of Labasa are also underwater.

The Emly Flat in Siberia has been flooded since the rain started early this afternoon.

Members of the public returning home from work via bus and private vehicles are stuck on one end of Emly Flat.

Some are waiting for the waters to recede before they can cross while others have crossed the flooded flat.

Vunicuicui Resident Satya Nand says the flat is always flooded during heavy rain.

He is urging authorities to elevate the road so that it is not always subjected to flooding.