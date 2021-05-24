Home

News

Nanuku man charged for alleged murder

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 27, 2021 8:52 am

A man in his 40s has been charged with one count of murder for allegedly causing the death of his de-facto wife.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday in Nanuku Settlement, Vatuwaqa.

It is alleged that the man stabbed the victim who was in her 20s, causing serious injuries, resulting in her death.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

 

