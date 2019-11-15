Home

Nandans’s legacy will live on: PM

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 10, 2020 6:00 am

Honouring the legacy of Fiji’s first diplomat to the UN, the Prime Minister has pledged to keep the voices of the Pacific on the global campaign to defend our oceans.

Voreqe Bainimarama says late Ambassador Satya Nandan through his work at UN paved the path to diplomacy that left Fiji and the planet in a better place.

He adds because of late Ambassador Nandan, the voices of Fijians and Pacific Islanders are now more powerful.

“Securing Fiji’s status as a large ocean state did not require a conquering armada to seize new parts of sea. All it took was unrelenting diplomatic effort by ambassador Nandan to strengthen oceans management.”

Ambassador Nandan in the early 1970s when the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea was being negotiated, fought for the establishment of the 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone for the Pacific.

Nandan passed away in New York on the 25th of last month.

 

 

