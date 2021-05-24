Nand to take FijiFirst seat

FijiFirst candidate Sachida Nand will be sworn into Parliament next week, taking the seat left vacant by former Womens’ Minister Mereseinii Vuniwaqa.

The Electoral Commission met today and resolved that Nand is now eligible to be a member of parliament.

Nand secured 472 votes in the 2018 General Election and is the highest-ranked candidate who did not get elected to Parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

He is the former Chief Executive of Fiji Cooperative Dairy Limited.