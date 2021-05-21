Nand relieved of assistant ministerial duties

Assistant Minster for Education Joseph Nitya Nand has been relieved of his position.

He remains a Member of Parliament.

This is after Nand was last week seen indulging in a kava session during the virtual Parliamentary session.

While Nand remains a Member of Parliament, Attornery General and FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says in adhering with the Prime Minister’s statement and as per the FijiFirst Government’s strong stance on adhering to strict COVID-safe protocols and maintaining high standards of Parliamentary behaviour, the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has taken this action.

Sayed-Khaiyum says while it is unfortunate for Nand, FijiFirst has to maintain and be seen to maintain strict policing of COVID-safe measures by every Fijian citizen especially one of its own party members.

He says the party has demonstrated in the past, that implementation of its principles must begin at home.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they do not discriminate and as per their party policy, they will treat every Fijian equally.

The party says it has spoken to Nand and he understands the principle stance of FijiFirst.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the party is bigger than any individual and they will ensure that the members will continue to maintain the principle stand under party leader and Prime Minister Bainimarama.

He has also assured the Fijian public that government will do everything possible to ensure that we all fight this pandemic together, united and focussed as a nation to revamp our economy, bring back jobs, provide a social safety net and sustain livelihoods.