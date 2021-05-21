Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
41 cases in the last 48 hours, two considered severe|Reports of infected people drinking kava with others|Controlled entry into Viti Levu now allowed|More quarantine and isolation facilities needed|Over 60,000 COVID tests conducted|Lautoka Hospital receiving patients from FEMAT hospital|Businesses to operate under relevant COVID safe measures|Zens Medical Centre in Nadi town temporarily closed|Part of Navosai cordoned off|Vaccination effort ramped up|Loitering tops the list of COVID related arrests|Border at Sawani Serea Road remains|Opposition leader questions application of COVID-19 protocols|Lot of movement observed in Lami|PM announces FNPF assistance, informal help and legislation|One containment area for Central Division, North free to operate|Western containment areas are now merged, curfew hours change|Two new infections recorded in Nadi|Screening and isolation zones in Narere and Kinoya|Areas of concern in Nadi|Social distancing maintained at vaccination sites|People urged to shop in their area|Wailea residents provided hot meals|23 arrested for breaching restrictions|Banks extend hardship assistance for businesses|
Full Coverage

News

Nand relieved of assistant ministerial duties

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 30, 2021 5:31 pm
Joseph Nitya Nand

Assistant Minster for Education Joseph Nitya Nand has been relieved of his position.

He remains a Member of Parliament.

This is after Nand was last week seen indulging in a kava session during the virtual Parliamentary session.

Article continues after advertisement

While Nand remains a Member of Parliament, Attornery General and FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says in adhering with the Prime Minister’s statement and as per the FijiFirst Government’s strong stance on adhering to strict COVID-safe protocols and maintaining high standards of Parliamentary behaviour, the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has taken this action.

Sayed-Khaiyum says while it is unfortunate for Nand, FijiFirst has to maintain and be seen to maintain strict policing of COVID-safe measures by every Fijian citizen especially one of its own party members.

He says the party has demonstrated in the past, that implementation of its principles must begin at home.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they do not discriminate and as per their party policy, they will treat every Fijian equally.

The party says it has spoken to Nand and he understands the principle stance of FijiFirst.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the party is bigger than any individual and they will ensure that the members will continue to maintain the principle stand under party leader and Prime Minister Bainimarama.

He has also assured the Fijian public that government will do everything possible to ensure that we all fight this pandemic together, united and focussed as a nation to revamp our economy, bring back jobs, provide a social safety net and sustain livelihoods.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.