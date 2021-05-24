Home

Nand ready to serve as new Chairperson of Electoral Commission

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 25, 2022 10:00 am
LAWYER, MUKESH NAND.

New Chairperson of the Fiji Electoral Commission, lawyer Mukesh Nand has assured that the Commission under section 75 of the Constitution is responsible for the conduct of free and fair elections in Fiji.

Mukesh Nand delivered his first speech at the launch of the “Know Your Election” campaign this morning.

Nand says he is humbled with the appointment and thanked the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President for having trust and faith in him to undertake the role.

Nand says the campaign will run from today until April 2nd.

He says the campaign will disseminate consistent, balanced, non-partisan and objective information on what voters need to know in order to exercise their right to vote.

He says he looks forward to overseeing the national exercise as well as carrying out his overall role and responsibilities.

