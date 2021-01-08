Namosimalua out as SG to Parliament

Parliament will resume next month with a new Acting Secretary General, after Viniana Namosimalua’s contract was not renewed.

Namosimalua will be replaced by Jeanette Emberson as the Acting Secretary-General to Parliament from January 12th until a substantive appointment is made.

The President, Major General (ret’d) Jioji Konrote after reacting on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission has made the appointment.

A statement says the Constitutional Offices Commission has also decided to re-advertise the vacancy.

Namosimalua has been in the spotlight in recent time, as she was the one who had filed a complaint with the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC) against MPs, who had abused parliamentary allowances.

Mohammed Saneem is also back as the Supervisor of Elections for the next five years.

In other appointments, Acting Chief Justice Kamal Kumar is the Chairperson of the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.

Lanieta Tuimabu, Nicole Daniels, Sureni Perera and Pravesh Sharma are back as members of the Commission.

Former ANZ boss, Vishnu Mohan has been re-appointed as the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, while Nesbitt Hazelman, Nikita Patel and Shaenaz Voss, re-appointed as members.